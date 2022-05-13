Crash blocked westbound lanes of SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The westbound lanes of State Road 408 reopened after a crash in Orange County created a delay for hours, according to Orlando police.

Police said a travel trailer was overturned on the road at Exit 12B, Crystal Lake Drive. Orlando police said four of five lanes are blocked due to the crash.

The state tweeted traffic was backed up all the way to Exit 16, S.R. 551/Goldenrod Road.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.