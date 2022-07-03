Orlando woman crossing Colonial Drive in Orange County fatally struck by 2 vehicles, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Orlando woman was killed Saturday night when she attempted to walk across Colonial Drive in Orange County and was struck by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9:13 p.m. near Sherman Street as the woman crossed eastbound lanes south to north outside of a marked crosswalk, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman entered the direct path of a pickup truck — driven eastbound by a 26-year-old Orlando man — and was struck by the left front of the vehicle.

The impact propelled the woman into the inside westbound lane of Colonial Drive, in what troopers said was the direct path of a sedan driven by a 25-year-old Orlando man. The woman was struck a second time, troopers said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers involved remained on scene and were not injured in the crash, troopers said.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.