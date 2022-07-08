91º

Traffic

Fallen powerlines temporarily close SR-46 in Sorrento, deputies say

SR-46 at Westward Ho Avenue shut down

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Traffic, Sorrento
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Fallen powerlines temporarily closed a Lake County road Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said State Road 46 at Westward Ho Avenue was closed due to “downed powerlines.”

Emergency personnel are currently on scene, deputies said in a tweet.

Deputies urge drivers to use caution in the area.

