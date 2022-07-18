Car crashes into Sanford bank, 1 hurt

SANFORD, Fla. – A driver was hurt Sunday when a car drove into a Wells Fargo Bank in Sanford.
A Ford sedan drove into the front of the Wells Fargo on South Orlando Drive, north of Lake Mary Boulevard.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
No other vehicles were involved, according to Sanford police.
No other information has been released.