Car crashes into Sanford bank, 1 hurt

SANFORD, Fla. – A driver was hurt Sunday when a car drove into a Wells Fargo Bank in Sanford.

A Ford sedan drove into the front of the Wells Fargo on South Orlando Drive, north of Lake Mary Boulevard.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, according to Sanford police.

No other information has been released.