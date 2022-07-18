92º

Rockledge officer injured in Brevard County crash, police say

Cocoa police currently investigating

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Rockledge, Brevard County, Crash
A Rockledge police officer was injured in a Brevard County crash on Monday morning, according to investigators. (Rockledge Police Department)

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A Rockledge police officer was injured in a Brevard County crash on Monday, according to the department.

Rockledge police said the officer was taken to the hospital but are not sure what the extent of their injuries is.

Video from the scene shows the damaged police cruiser in front of a pole on the road.

The Cocoa Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

