Rockledge officer injured in Brevard County crash, police say

A Rockledge police officer was injured in a Brevard County crash on Monday morning, according to investigators.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A Rockledge police officer was injured in a Brevard County crash on Monday, according to the department.

Rockledge police said the officer was taken to the hospital but are not sure what the extent of their injuries is.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Video from the scene shows the damaged police cruiser in front of a pole on the road.

Ad

The Cocoa Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: