Rockledge officer injured in Brevard County crash, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A Rockledge police officer was injured in a Brevard County crash on Monday, according to the department.
Rockledge police said the officer was taken to the hospital but are not sure what the extent of their injuries is.
Video from the scene shows the damaged police cruiser in front of a pole on the road.
The Cocoa Police Department is currently investigating the crash.
