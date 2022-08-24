What the Honk: You were so close

ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming.

So close. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.

This happens when a driver wasn’t paying attention and had to stop short or got stuck in traffic within the intersection. Either way … not a good stop.

This doesn't work. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Let’s keep the wrongs going. Why? I hope this just happened and you’re on the way to the tag office to get your actual tag. Remember, if you lost your tag or it was stolen, you have to complete a police report, bring that to the tag office and they will assist you from there. This will get you pulled over rather quickly.

Do not do this. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I am waiting for this Toyota Camry to get some air. I have seen plenty of mattresses strapped to the tops of cars but none of been folded in half like this, but then again you shouldn’t see them doing 70+ mph down the Florida Turnpike. Maybe side roads next time.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.