What The Honk: But why?

Trooper Steve discerns the improper from the inconsiderate

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Plenty of interesting stuff to share with you after a week off, so let’s get started.

I can’t believe this is still a thing.

The thousands of dollars in safety and warning equipment that goes into preventing this, and even all the public safety announcements, and yet we stop so close to something that is so unforgiving. I can’t stress enough how dangerous the tracks can be, so avoiding them is vital. Please follow every safety warning to the “T,” you’ll thank me later.

You know when someone just parks in front of your driveway and leaves? This is kind of like that, so stop it. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OK, so, recently someone emailed me and said I should stop speaking about these violations. But why?

Is anyone thinking of why these spots are there in the first place, or even why there’s space between disabled spots?

No disabled plate, no decal. You simply just can’t park where you want, and at the end of the day, there is no excuse. Remember, just because you feel a certain way does not make it fact.

Removing the roof from an F-150 simply leaves more room for those big Facebook Marketplace purchases. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I am oddly obsessed with this.

A viewer asked if this was illegal and from a quick glance, I might want this myself. No issues here other than I hope they keep it in the garage. Not everyday you see a convertible F-150 cruising down the road, but then again, it is Florida.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

