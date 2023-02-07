Smoke from prescribed burn closes SR-520 in Orange County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 520 in Orange County is closed Tuesday morning due to smoke from a prescribed burn in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol closed the roadway just before 3 a.m. over visibility issues.

The roadway is closed in both directions east of State Road 528.

Drivers can continue east on SR-528 toward Interstate 95.

*** ROAD CLOSED ***

SR-520 x James Creek Rd

- EB/WB closed just east of SR-528

- Prescribed burn in area #Fire #Traffic pic.twitter.com/c4HoxXzwhV — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) February 7, 2023

