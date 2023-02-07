58º

Smoke from prescribed burn closes SR-520 in Orange County

Drivers can continue east on SR-528

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 520 in Orange County is closed Tuesday morning due to smoke from a prescribed burn in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol closed the roadway just before 3 a.m. over visibility issues.

The roadway is closed in both directions east of State Road 528.

Drivers can continue east on SR-528 toward Interstate 95.

