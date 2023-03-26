Miami Beach man dies in crash with RV in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Miami Beach man died early Sunday in a crash with an RV at an intersection in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was identified to us by his family as Brian Rojas, described as a son, a brother and best friend to many. Rojas’ family has established a GoFundMe page that you can access by clicking here.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. where State Road 33 meets County Road 474 as the RV traveled southbound on SR-33 and an SUV traveled westbound on CR-474, both headed toward the intersection, troopers said.

According to a crash report, Rojas — driving the SUV — made a wide right turn onto SR-33, crossing over the center line in front of the RV where both vehicles collided. Rojas was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County Fire Rescue and was wearing a seat belt in the crash, the report states.

The 51-year-old Auburndale man driving the RV and his two passengers — a 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both of Auburndale as well — all suffered minor injuries in the crash and were hospitalized, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

