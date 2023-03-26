65º

Miami Beach man dies in crash with RV in Lake County, FHP says

Crash occurred on State Road 33 at County Road 474

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Miami Beach man died early Sunday in a crash with an RV at an intersection in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was identified to us by his family as Brian Rojas, described as a son, a brother and best friend to many. Rojas’ family has established a GoFundMe page that you can access by clicking here.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. where State Road 33 meets County Road 474 as the RV traveled southbound on SR-33 and an SUV traveled westbound on CR-474, both headed toward the intersection, troopers said.

According to a crash report, Rojas — driving the SUV — made a wide right turn onto SR-33, crossing over the center line in front of the RV where both vehicles collided. Rojas was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County Fire Rescue and was wearing a seat belt in the crash, the report states.

The 51-year-old Auburndale man driving the RV and his two passengers — a 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both of Auburndale as well — all suffered minor injuries in the crash and were hospitalized, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

