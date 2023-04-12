Bicyclist struck, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday night in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:05 p.m. on NE 35th Street near NE 16th Court.

The FHP said the bicyclist, identified only as a male, was riding east in the westbound lane of NE 35th Street when he was struck by a westbound car driven by a 17-year-old Ocala boy.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the driver was “unable to observe the bicyclist on the roadway.”

The driver and his passengers, a teen and two young adults from Orange Park, were not injured, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.