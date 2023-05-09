TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 separate crashes close Pineda Causeway in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four separate crashes Tuesday morning have prompted the closure of Pineda Causeway in Brevard County, officials said.

The wrecks occurred on the causeway from U.S. 1 to State Road A1A, closing Pineda Causeway in that stretch.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, two victims were taken to a hospital as trauma-alert patients and a few others were in stable condition. Several people refused to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

No other details have been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.