15-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-75 in Marion County

One northbound lane of the interstate is currently open

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

15-vehicle crash on I-75 causing traffic delays in Marion County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving “approximately 15 vehicles” is causing traffic delays on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 364.

According to an initial investigation, there were no serious injuries reported, but two people were taken to a local hospital.

Although all northbound lanes were initially closed, one northbound lane of Interstate 75 is open while troopers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

