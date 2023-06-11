15-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving “approximately 15 vehicles” is causing traffic delays on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 364.

According to an initial investigation, there were no serious injuries reported, but two people were taken to a local hospital.

Although all northbound lanes were initially closed, one northbound lane of Interstate 75 is open while troopers investigate the crash.

[TRENDING: Man jumps out of window after crashing into, burglarizing Sumter County condo complex | Remembering Ezzie Thomas, a Central Florida civil rights icon | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: