Orlando man dies after motorcycle crash on International Drive, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Orlando man died Saturday morning after crashing on a motorcycle along International Drive in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:20 a.m. approaching southbound International Drive’s intersection with Hawaiian Court, where troopers said the man failed to maintain control of the motorcycle he was riding while negotiating a curve.

According to a crash report, the front of the motorcycle struck a concrete curb and the vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction off of the roadway until striking a sign support.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

It was unknown whether the man was wearing a helmet in the crash, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

