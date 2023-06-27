Do you know the greatest tool you have in your car? Trooper Steve breaks it down

ORLANDO, Fla. – Having Results-1 added to our fleet really allows me to demonstrate the need for certain traffic safety equipment and, of course, to encourage certain driving behavior.

The seatbelt in our car is the greatest tool we have in order of preventing injury during a crash.

There is a very small percentage of people who live by not wearing their seatbelt.

This will never make any sense to me and I will always do my best to represent the right side of it. If you’re not going wear it for you, you should be wearing it for everyone else in the car or your family not with you.

On today’s “Trooper Steve On Patrol,” we are going to talk about and show the different ways drivers wear their seatbelt and how these practices can be extremely dangerous to you.

