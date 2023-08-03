Pedestrian, 60, critically injured near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning along North Semoran Boulevard near Winter Park in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the road’s intersection with Old Cheney Highway, troopers said.

According to the FHP, the man was running across Semoran Boulevard and was struck by a 2018 Honda Civic that was traveling south.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition, troopers said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Orlando man, was not injured and stayed at the scene, the FHP said.

A roadblock was established but has since been cleared.

No other details were shared.

An investigation is ongoing.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

