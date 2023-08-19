Single-vehicle crash near Citra leaves man dead, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Citra man died Friday evening in a crash along County Road 318, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a pickup truck and hauling a trailer northbound on CR-318 — near NE 199th Street Road — when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and entered the west shoulder around 5:46 p.m., troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man lost control of the pickup truck as it hit a traffic sign on the west shoulder, after which it traveled back across the roadway to the east shoulder where its trailer struck a utility pole.

The truck continued northbound until leaving the roadway to the left again, this time striking a tree, troopers said.

The truck came to final rest facing in a westerly direction, the report states. Troopers added it was unknown whether the man was wearing a seat belt in the crash.

No other information was shared.

