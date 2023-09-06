Woman arrested, accused of leaving scene of fatal Deltona scooter crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been arrested in connection with a crash in May that killed a man riding a scooter in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that after a four-month investigation, a DeBary woman – identified as 35-year-old Ashley Hill – now faces a charge after allegedly leaving the scene of the fatal crash that left the scooter driver – 33-year-old David Antonio Radosta – dead.

Deputies said that Hill turned left onto Enterprise Road at Jena Drive near Deltona Middle School and into the path of Radosta’s Suzuki scooter, which was traveling north on Enterprise Road.

The head-on crash ultimately resulted in Radosta’s death, according to a news release.

Detectives said they determined Hill left the scene after the crash without rendering aid to the victim or contacting law enforcement.

According to the release, “she returned to the scene after about a minute and 30 seconds, after other motorists in the area reported the crash and attempted first aid.”

Deputies said a warrant was secured on Tuesday. Hill faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with death, according to booking records.

She was arrested after turning herself in to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she remains held on $25,000 bond.

