TRAFFIC ALERT: Rock truck overturns, blocking I-4 entrance to Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando

Westbound entrance ramp is shut down

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

An overturned truck hauling rock on the I-4 entrance ramp to Florida's Turnpike. (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Interstate 4 entrance ramp to Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in Orlando after a truck hauling rock overturned.

The Orlando Fire Department said the truck overturned at the entrance to the turnpike from westbound I-4.

The entrance ramp is shut down while crews clean up the debris and right the truck.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

