TRAFFIC ALERT: Rock truck overturns, blocking I-4 entrance to Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Interstate 4 entrance ramp to Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in Orlando after a truck hauling rock overturned.
The Orlando Fire Department said the truck overturned at the entrance to the turnpike from westbound I-4.
The entrance ramp is shut down while crews clean up the debris and right the truck.
No injuries were reported.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
Overturned truck hauling rock on the entrance to the turnpike from westbound I-4. That entrance ramp from I-4 is currently shut down while they right the truck and clean up all debris. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/LJ2K9IpFLW— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 27, 2023
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: