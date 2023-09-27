Mayor Buddy Dyer to address the state of downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is expected to provide an update for the downtown planning initiative called “DTO 2.0.”

The objective and framework project is the next step following 2015′s initiative “Project DTO” aimed at downtown development.

The downtown development board previously stated the project has three key points: mobility, use and space.

Prior examples include transforming one-way streets into two-direction roadways, in addition to creating store fronts on ground levels of high-rise apartment buildings.

Downtown business and security came under scrutiny following several violent incidents, including a shooting that injured seven along Orange Avenue on July 31, 2022. By the following weekend, the city implemented security checkpoints for visitors of the downtown bar area.

Then almost one year later on Aug. 4, 2023, Orlando police said that two of their officers were shot near a downtown substation after they attempted to approach a murder suspect.

The state of downtown address is scheduled to start at noon on Wednesday.

