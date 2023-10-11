80º
18-year-old killed in Orange County motorcycle crash

Deadly crash happened near Sandpiper Street, Ustler Road in Apopka

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened around 1:53 p.m. on Sandpiper Street and Ustler Road in Apopka.

According to the FHP, the crash involved a Husqvarna Motorcycle, but the “sequence of events that lead to this crash are still under investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

