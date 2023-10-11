18-year-old killed in Orange County motorcycle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened around 1:53 p.m. on Sandpiper Street and Ustler Road in Apopka.

According to the FHP, the crash involved a Husqvarna Motorcycle, but the “sequence of events that lead to this crash are still under investigation.”

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

