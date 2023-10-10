Man, woman shot to death at home in Orange County

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A man and woman were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The double fatal shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Santa Anita Street.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the area and found two people -- a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s -- suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital and were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

We’re on the scene of #BreakingNews in Pine Hills. @OrangeCoSheriff deputies are investigating a shooting off of Santa Anita St. We’re told two people were shot and rushed to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/c5ybLkkwMC — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) October 10, 2023

