Man, woman shot to death at home in Orange County

Double-shooting happened on Santa Anita Street in Pine Hills

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A man and woman were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The double fatal shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Santa Anita Street.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the area and found two people -- a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s -- suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital and were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

