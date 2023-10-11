Pedestrian struck, killed in Orlando crash, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Orlando Saturday morning, according to police.
The Orlando Police Department said that the deadly crash happened about 10:34 a.m. at Raleigh Street and Deerock Road.
According to OPD, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and remained on scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No other details about the crash were released.
The traffic homicide unit is actively investigating the crash, OPD said.
