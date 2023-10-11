Pedestrian struck, killed in Orlando crash, police say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Orlando Saturday morning, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said that the deadly crash happened about 10:34 a.m. at Raleigh Street and Deerock Road.

According to OPD, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and remained on scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details about the crash were released.

The traffic homicide unit is actively investigating the crash, OPD said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: