Pedestrian struck, killed in Orlando crash, police say

Deadly crash happened at Raleigh Street, Deerock Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Police siren, police light, police lights, police sirens (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Orlando Saturday morning, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said that the deadly crash happened about 10:34 a.m. at Raleigh Street and Deerock Road.

According to OPD, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and remained on scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details about the crash were released.

The traffic homicide unit is actively investigating the crash, OPD said.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

