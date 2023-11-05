Lane shift along Lake Underhill Road will stay for a year, Orange County says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic shift coming to Lake Underhill Road on Monday will remain for about a year, according to Orange County.

Near its intersection with Econlackhatchee Trail, westbound traffic on Lake Underhill Road will shift onto a temporary lane paved adjacent to the existing lane while eastbound traffic will move onto the existing westbound lane, according to a news release.

It’s reportedly part of the $66.7 million Econlockhatchee Trail Improvement Project, which will see sections of Lake Underhill Road and Econlackhatchee Trail widened by its completion in the first quarter of 2026.

The traffic shift is necessary to create space for crew to install box culverts through the canal along the roadway, the release states. Temporary concrete barriers will also be installed on both sides of Lake Underhill Road during the change.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

After about a year, traffic will shift back onto the newly-constructed roadway, according to the release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: