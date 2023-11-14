Man crashes into cars on I-4, drives wrong way, tries to carjack others, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man crashed into multiple cars on I-4 in Polk County and then tried to carjack other drivers, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Angel Javier Rivera Vargas, 30, was traveling west on I-4 near mile marker 57 Monday evening when he hit a Hyundai and Honda.

He then drove the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-4 and struck two other vehicles, a Mercedes and Toyota, FHP said.

According to an FHP crash report, Rivera Vargas ran off and tried to carjack other drivers.

The FHP did not say if anyone was seriously injured in the crashes.

Rivera Vargas was booked into the Polk County jail and faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and hit-and-run with injury.

