1 injured after being struck by vehicle in Palm Bay parking lot

Incident happened in Publix parking lot at 3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

PALM BAY, Fla. – A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Palm Bay parking lot, according to law enforcement officials on Wednesday evening.

Palm Bay police said the pedestrian was struck in the Publix parking lot located at 3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE.

The person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

