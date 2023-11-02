Palm Bay seeks to mandate converting septic systems to sewer

PALM BAY, Fla. – Thursday night’s city council agenda reads that for the good of the environment, Palm Bay is working to remove thousands of septic systems.

A four-year plan to convert properties from septic to sewer is scheduled for a final reading before council members.

If the utilities department gets its approval, septic tanks would be phased out as property owners would be mandated to connect to the city’s sewer system.

The plan also seeks to connect 2,000 properties to city water, and the city is also asking the council to waive the connection fee.

The city said connecting would cost $5,000 for septic properties and $3,000 to convert to the water system.

“But either way, I would hook up even if I had to pay,” homeowner John Goelz said.

Goelz lives in a neighborhood near Malabar Road and Babcock Street that would include the first homes to make the switch.

Those first notifications would go out next summer and then hundreds of more property owners would be asked to convert each of the following summers through 2027.

“I’ve already replaced my drain field once, had my septic tank worked on once,” Goelz said of the maintenance. “They back up all the time.”

Goelz said most recently during flooding in parts of the city on the first day of October.

The city said septic properties with an available sewer connection will only have to pay a $100 deposit.

A homeowner who did not support the plan argued converting would still cost thousands per property even if the city waived the connection fee.

