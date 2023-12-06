Trooper Steve On Patrol: How to properly secure your pets during car rides

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wearing your seat belt and having your passengers safely belted is key to surviving any crash and, oh, it’s the law. But how often do we talk about properly securing our pets in the car?

I drive with my girls Margret and Theresa often and I always cringe when I see people driving with their family pet sitting in their lap. So many things can go wrong.

For today’s stream, I welcomed my girls in the truck to go over a few safety tips.

