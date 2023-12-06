60º
Trooper Steve On Patrol: How to properly secure your pets during car rides

Results-1 welcomes Trooper Steve’s dogs

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, Trooper Steve
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wearing your seat belt and having your passengers safely belted is key to surviving any crash and, oh, it’s the law. But how often do we talk about properly securing our pets in the car?

I drive with my girls Margret and Theresa often and I always cringe when I see people driving with their family pet sitting in their lap. So many things can go wrong.

For today’s stream, I welcomed my girls in the truck to go over a few safety tips.

Check back later to follow along in the video player at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

