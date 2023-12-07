53º
Ask Trooper Steve: Can semitrucks park on ramps so the driver can rest?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can semitrucks park on ramps to rest?”

“I promise you have seen this and wondered, ‘Why are all these trucks parked there?’” he said.

Whether they’re lined up on the shoulder before a rest area or closer to where you exit or enter a highway, Trooper Steve said that these semi drivers — although not ill-intentioned — are improperly stopped or standing.

“Commercial semi drivers are regulated on the amount of hours they can drive before required rest. They log these hours and these logbooks are open for inspection to law enforcement,” He said. “Although the rest is required, it is not proper to pull over on the side of the shoulder to conduct this rest.”

Ultimately, that is what the rest areas are for, and Trooper Steve would encourage these drivers to find a large parking lot and get permission granted for their required rest.

“Stopping on the shoulder of the roadway or an exit ramp can lead to a crash or even a ticket,” he said.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

