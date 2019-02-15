I-4 Ultimate workers injured in fall days after safety review, police say

Orlando police and investigators at the scene of an I-4 construction accident on Feb. 15, 2019 where 3 workers were hurt. The accident happened four days after construction resumed following a worker’s death. (Image: Sky 6/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four days after work resumed on the I-4 Ultimate project following a safety review, three construction workers were injured pouring cement, Orlando police confirmed.

Construction on the 21-mile project was halted Feb. 4 after a man was struck in the head by a 20-foot pipe along Wymore Road near Winter Park. He was the fourth worker killed during the construction project.

Orlando police said an SGL industrial accident happened Friday at the on-ramp to I-4 east at Amelia Street. Three SGL employees were injured. SGL Contractors is the primary contractor for the project.

An Orlando Fire Department official said the workers fell and were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

I-4 Ultimate is a six-year project that will transform I-4 from Kirkman Road to State Road 434.

Friday marks the fourth year of the project, which officials recently said was 62 percent complete.

