4 vehicles involved in crash on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An SUV crashed into a pole and a traffic box in a Thursday morning crash that also involved three other vehicles, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

First responders said the crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Skyview Drive. The cause of the crash has not been released.

An SUV was left on its side with two people trapped inside after it struck a pole and traffic box. A man and a woman inside were rescued by firefighters who took off the door and roof of the vehicle and extricated them, officials said.

The drivers of the three other vehicles involved were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.