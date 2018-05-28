Bicyclist struck, killed in Brevard County hit-and-run, FHP says

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 51-year-old Florida man was killed late Sunday when a driver struck his bicycle in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the Hallandale Beach man, whose name has not been released, died in the crash, which was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Palm Bay Road near Hollywood Boulevard.

According to the FHP, a 2016 Infiniti was traveling west on Palm Bay Road and struck the bicyclist, who was traveling in the same direction in the bike lane.

The cyclist was ejected from his bike and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP said.

The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle near the crash site, troopers said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

