Man shot while driving on Chuluota Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot early Monday while driving in east Orange County, sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Chuluota Road.

Deputies said the driver, a 45-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies met the victim at The Hitching Post in Seminole County.

The driver said he was driving north on Chuluota Road in Orange County when someone in a white vehicle began shooting at him.

Deputies said the shooter has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.