WATCH LIVE: 17-vehicle crash closes SR 520 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eight people were injured Thursday morning in a 17-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, according to authorities.

The crash was reported on eastbound S.R. 520 near Nova Road not far from the Orange-Brevard county line.

The eight victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition, Orange County sheriff's deputies said.

S.R. 520 is closed eastbound at State Road 528 and westbound at State Road 524.

Deputies cited heavy fog, smoke and vehicles stuck in the middle of the road as the reason for the pileup.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office initially said that 18 vehicles were involved in the wreck.

No other details have been released.

