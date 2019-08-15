Public art will soon be coming to Interstate 4

ORLANDO, Fla. - The commute on Interstate 4 is about to get easier -- at least on the eyes.

Public art designed by local creators is coming to one of Central Florida's busiest roadways as early as 2021.

The I-4 Ultimate Project Art Endowment Committee has set aside $1.5 million to be distributed among six local communities to design, install and maintain art installations.

“The art endowment program will reflect the individual character of the many diverse communities along the I-4 Ultimate project corridor,” said William McGuinness, project director of SGL Constructors. “While I-4 Ultimate is already considered a transformative project for the region, this program will further enhance the experience for commuters and visitors, and we are very proud to be part of this initiative.”

The city of Orlando will receive $400,000; $200,000 will be awarded to Maitland; $150,000 is slated for Winter Park; $225,000 will go to the town of Eatonville and $225,000 is set aside for Orange County.

Officials from each municipality will be responsive for issuing a call to artists and setting guidelines on the art that will decorate the 21-mile stretch of I-4.

