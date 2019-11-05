Section of Mills Avenue to close for months

ORLANDO, Fla. - A small section of Mills Avenue in Orlando will be closed for up to three months while a new sanitary sewer infrastructure is installed.

The closure from South Street to Anderson Street, which is about one tenth of a mile, will begin Wednesday and will likely last through February 2020.

"During the closure, crews will install a new gravity sewer line and a sanitary force main that will transfer material to Lift Station One, currently being constructed at the corner of Mills Avenue and South Street," city officials said in a news release. "The construction of the new lift station will replace two aging lift stations and provide more efficient and reliable sewer and wastewater service to downtown Orlando neighborhoods."

Mail delivery, recycling services and solid waste pickup will continue in the area during the closure.

Both northbound and southbound detours will be put in place but drivers should still expect delays if they're traveling in the area.

The entire lift station upgrade project is estimated to cost $16 million. For more information, click here.

