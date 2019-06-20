All trains moving smoothly through Melbourne after several problems

SXC

MELBOURNE, Fla. - UPDATE

10:05 a.m.: All roads are now clear, Melbourne police said. The south and northbound trains that blocked roads for a couple of hours Thursday morning have moved on.

ORIGINAL STORY

A train is blocking several roads in Melbourne Thursday morning.

Mechanical issues has caused the train to stop, blocking several roads, according to Melbourne police.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the train is blocking New Haven, Strawbridge, Hibiscus and Nasa. Also affected are the gates at Babcock.

Police said it's unknown at this time how long it will be before the train's issues will be resolved.

Alternate routes include: North of Babcock, Melbourne Avenue or south of New Haven, police said.

