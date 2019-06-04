Traffic

Pedestrian fatally struck by SunRail train in Orlando

SunRail trains delayed due to crash

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a SunRail train Tuesday morning in Orlando, officials said.

The crash was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Michigan Avenue at Kunze Avenue, south of downtown Orlando. Michigan Street was closed from Westmoreland to Orange Avenue but later reopened.

The Florida Department of Transportation said train P310, carrying 150 passengers and two crew members, was northbound when it struck the pedestrian. 

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said. Police said the preliminary details of their investigation lead them to believe the victim committed suicide.

No one aboard the train was injured.

FDOT said the railroad tracks reopened at 9:45 a.m., but there will be delays to schedules through the early afternoon hours.

