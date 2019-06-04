Pedestrian fatally struck by SunRail train in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a SunRail train Tuesday morning in Orlando, officials said.

The crash was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Michigan Avenue at Kunze Avenue, south of downtown Orlando. Michigan Street was closed from Westmoreland to Orange Avenue but later reopened.

The Florida Department of Transportation said train P310, carrying 150 passengers and two crew members, was northbound when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said. Police said the preliminary details of their investigation lead them to believe the victim committed suicide.

No one aboard the train was injured.

FDOT said the railroad tracks reopened at 9:45 a.m., but there will be delays to schedules through the early afternoon hours.

Delay update: Trains NB P312, P314 & SB P311, P313 trains are delayed 120 mins. NB P310 has been released & will make all station stops, standby for updates — SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019

#Breaking Michigan is shut down right now near the railroad tracks between Division and Orange. Firefighters Confirmed Sunrail vs pedestrian.



One officer out here told me they believe victim is a woman. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ApKNNUlrBu — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 4, 2019

