SUV, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Pine Castle; 1 person rescued

Orange County Fire Rescue crews pull a driver from an SUV trapped under a tractor trailer. (Image: David Pavlik/WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue personnel pulled a person from an SUV trapped under a semitruck trailer Monday after the vehicles collided in Pine Castle.

Fire rescue officials said paramedics and firefighters went to the crash scene on McCoy Road and Parkline Boulevard around 1 p.m.

The SUV was pinned under the tractor-trailer, trapping the SUV's driver. Fire rescue teams were able to extract the driver from the wreck.

The SUV driver's name and condition was not immediately available. The condition of the semitruck driver is also unknown.

McCoy Road was closed from Jetport Drive to Orange Avenue in both directions due to the crash, according to Belle Isle police.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police were on scene, along with fire rescue.

