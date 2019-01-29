Winter Springs man killed in wrong-way crash on SR 528

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old Winter Springs man was killed early Tuesday when an SUV headed the wrong way on State Road 528 crashed into his van head-on in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Christopher Canela died in the crash, which was reported at 1:20 a.m. on S.R. 528 east near State Road 417.

The FHP said Jason Torrens, 31, of Orlando, was driving a 2014 Dodge SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes of S.R. 528.

Canela was driving a AAA van east on S.R. 528 when he was struck head-on, the FHP said.

Canela, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

It's not known if Canela was on the job at the time of the crash.

Torrens, who was also wearing his seat belt, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the FHP said.

Troopers said a blood sample was taken from Torrens.

"All charges will be pending toxicology results," the FHP report said.

S.R. 528 east was closed in the area, but the toll road was later reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

