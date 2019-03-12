Woman, 66, killed when vehicle overturns, crashes into Sumter pond

WEBSTER, Fla. - A 66-year-old Webster woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said Barbara Sue Roscoe died in the wreck, which occurred at 2 a.m. on State Road 471 at County Road 776.

According to troopers, Roscoe was driving a 2002 Ford south on S.R. 471 when she lost control of the vehicle and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle overturned and landed in a pond, the FHP said.

Roscoe, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.