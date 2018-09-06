Woman struck, killed in Daytona Beach hit-and-run

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed late Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened on International Speedway Boulevard near Interstate 95.

Troopers said the driver was westbound on U.S. 92 and struck Kristen Trull, 36, who was crossing the road with a man.

Trull was pronounced dead at the scene.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

The man, who was not injured, said the driver never stopped, according to the FHP.

Based on a part found nearby, troopers said they believe the vehicle is a white Ford with damage to its front right side.

This morning, troopers are searching for a driver who killed a woman in a hit and run crash in Daytona Beach. We’re live from the scene on #News6 at 6am. pic.twitter.com/rWyG6SVX09 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 6, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.