Woman uses unusual method to slow traffic near Apopka school

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman fed up with drivers speeding in school zones has taken things into her own hands.

Ruby Knight, who lives near Apopka Elementary School on Vick Road, said she doesn't have any children who attend the school, but noticed how fast people were driving during drop-off and pickup times.

Knight said she has seen students and crossing guards dodge vehicles and nearly get hit.

Knight and her husband often stand on the side of the road while holding neon-colored signs with messages like, “When in the zone, stay off the phone,” and "School zone ahead, 20 mph.”

Knight said she hopes the extra signs will catch drivers' attention.

“We have children here. Pay attention," she said. "This could be your child. Then what are you going to do?”

School zone signs and flashing lights are located near the school, but Knight said drivers often ignore them.

“That's why I'm here: to slow people down and get them off their phones,” Knight said.

Knight said some parents and neighbors have thanked her for the effort, but one woman flipped Knight off in anger as she drove by Tuesday morning.

Knight said she hopes other parents will join her in the mornings and afternoons.

She said if her efforts fail, she will ask the Apopka Police Department to send extra patrol officers.



