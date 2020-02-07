Strong storms rip through Central Florida; beautiful weekend on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. – Strong storms passed through Central Florida overnight, and now a beautiful weekend awaits.

There were several severe weather warnings issued, including a tornado warning in Osceola County, but there were no reports of serious damage. High winds caused Disney to close some shows and its gondolas, and officials were also forced to close State Road 408 near I-4 due to gusty conditions.

A tornado watch issued for the entire region expired at 3 a.m. Friday.

“We can expect lots of sunshine Friday, but temperatures will be more than 20 degrees cooler than Thursday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The high temperature in Orlando on Thursday was 88, one degree shy of the record set in 1923.

Friday’s high will be near 66. The average high for this time of the year is 73.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s across Central Florida.

Highs rebound into the 70s over the weekend, with no chance of rain.

Morning lows will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

“We will see slight rain chances Monday, with highs in the low and mid-80s for much of next week,” Bridges said.

