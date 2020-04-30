LIVE RADAR: Storms to move through Central Florida Thursday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Overnight an approaching line of storms and showers will move through Central Florida.

The showers will begin first in Marion County in the next few hours.

The mainline of heavy action will arrive in the Metro by about sunrise. The sun comes up at 6:46 a.m. in Orlando.

The line is moving to the east at better than 40 mph. Right now there are no watches or warnings, but the Storm Prediction Center will monitor the action for a possible Watch Box later in the overnight.

As the cold front comes through some areas will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain from multiple showers. Some of the stronger storms will produce winds of 40 to 60 mph along with the heavy rain and intense lightning.

The high temp will be 79 in Orlando. Once the front clears our low will drop to 60.

For Friday look for a near-perfect day with sunny skies and a high of 82.

Saturday will much the same with a high of 86.