Showers and storms continue across Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The talk of the town is Tropical Storm Laura, but direct impacts from the storm are unlikely as it moves through Caribbean Islands. Outer bands could pinwheel in late Monday or Tuesday, but a lot depends on how Laura looks after it gets beaten up by the mountainous terrain of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba and its interaction with its Gulf of Mexico counterpart Tropical Storm Marco. A rare weather phenomenon could occur if both circulations are intact and a close encounter occur.

Central Florida forecast

Across Central Florida showers will be around early with more storms developing throughout the day. Extra clouds and early showers will help to keep instability, the fuel for storms, at bay relatively speaking. While an isolated storm could be strong, the widespread severe threat goes away Saturday. Storm chances as a whole are lower Saturday and even lower Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 90s.

Beach forecast

We’ll be dodging storms and clouds along the coast. Be on the lookout for a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical update:

We of course have Laura and Marco, but there is also a third entity closer to Africa with a small chance for development over the next five. This area of disturbed weather is nothing to worry about at this time. For the latest track on Tropical Storm Laura click here.