Hello, Fall! Cold front to slash rain chances, drop temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you thought this morning was nice, there is more cool weather on the way as a cold front moves through Central Florida.

Cooler air will build in and a drying northerly wind will kick up and bring low to nonexistent rain chances.

Highs will be 10 degrees below what we saw on Tuesday.

Many areas will warm into the upper 70s near 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Some areas in northern Marion County will drop into the upper 50s Wednesday morning and by Thursday morning most of Central Florida with start off in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will remain near 80 degrees into the weekend.

Monday in Orlando the high temperature of 89 degrees. The record high for yesterday was 96 degrees set in 1921.

In Orlando, we saw .76 inches of rain Tuesday putting the surplus at 1.85 inches since Jan. 1.

We have a surplus of 4.86 inches since Sept. 1.

The normal high for Orlando is 88. The record high for Sept. 30 is 96 degrees set back in 1921.

Here are the temperatures RIGHT NOW! Brrr! pic.twitter.com/Wgu8nYn5K5 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 30, 2020

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea is expected to move westward to west-northwestward over the next few days and interact with a frontal system, producing a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea by Thursday night or Friday.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and over the Yucatán Peninsula.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10%. Formation chance 5 days out is medium at 60%.