Rain chances, upper 80s return this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a spectacular weekend, we will see rain chances every day this week across Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high Monday of 87, above the average high of 84 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 94, set in 1919.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain Monday.

Rain chances will be 30-40% every day this week, with high in the upper 80s.

Part of the reason for rain chances every day is the stalled front to our south and more moisture in place across Central Florida.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 0.59 inches.

Tracking the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms have increased in organization in association with a large non-tropical low pressure system located about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Although environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development during the next day or so, a subtropical or tropical depression could still develop by Tuesday. Conditions become more favorable later in the week, and the National Hurricane Center said the system has a 90% chance of developing.

Current computer models show the system staying out to sea.

The next named storm will be called Epsilon.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwest or north-northwest over the western Caribbean Sea.

There’s a 20% chance the system could develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.