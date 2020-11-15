Window-opening weather returns Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will still be warm and relatively muggy to close out the weekend out ahead of a cold front that arrives overnight. Most of Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 60s Monday morning with the exception of the Brevard coast.

Expect clouds to gradually increase Sunday as the front approaches. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later in the day.

Future radar

A few stray downpours will be possible along the coast for the first half of the day, but the highest chance for rain will be during the second half of Sunday. The increasing clouds and scattered rain chances could impact the crewed launch scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

Highs Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. A few 80s are still possible south of Orlando. Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with a few lingering stray showers early. Gradual clearing will take place from north to south later Monday.

The cool air continues to trickle in Monday and by Tuesday morning, most of Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 50s. 40s will be possible north of Orlando while the Brevard coast stays in the 60s.

Highs Tuesday

Highs Tuesday for most of central Florida will be in the low-to-mid 70s. The 70s stick around for most of the week ahead.

Tropical update:

Iota has strengthened into the thirteenth hurricane of the season. For more on the rapidly intensifying storm click here.