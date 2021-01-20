Drier than normal dry season continues

Orlando, FLA. – With a strong La Nina in play across the globe, it’s no surprise that our lawns are extra crunchy this winter. Colder, drier than normal weather has been the trend since the beginning of December with a steady stream of cold fronts sweeping through the area.

Although these fronts have ushered in plenty of chilly air this season, they rarely packed much rain. The lack of rain puts many areas on track for one of the driest winters on record.

Winter Central FL Ranking

Rainfall Rankings: (Rainfall totals since December 1st)

Daytona Beach: 0.69″ (-3.6″ below average) 3rd Driest Winter

Melbourne: 0.95″ (-3.0″ below average) 3rd Driest Winter

Orlando: 1.26″ (-0.2″ below average)

Sanford: 0.64″ (-3.6″ below average) 3rd Driest Winter

As of today, we remain drought-free for the majority of Central Florida. The only exception is in Marion County, which is currently “abnormally dry”.

January Drought Monitor

With about 40 days left till the meteorological start of Spring, we hope to get some wetter systems before our thunderstorm season kicks up.

For those who are relying on sprinklers to keep yards looking healthy, here are some tips to save you water and money this time of the year.