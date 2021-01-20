Drier than normal dry season continues

Orlando, FLA. – With a strong La Nina in play across the globe, it’s no surprise that our lawns are extra crunchy this winter. Colder, drier than normal weather has been the trend since the beginning of December with a steady stream of cold fronts sweeping through the area.
Although these fronts have ushered in plenty of chilly air this season, they rarely packed much rain. The lack of rain puts many areas on track for one of the driest winters on record.
Rainfall Rankings: (Rainfall totals since December 1st)
- Daytona Beach: 0.69″ (-3.6″ below average) 3rd Driest Winter
- Melbourne: 0.95″ (-3.0″ below average) 3rd Driest Winter
- Orlando: 1.26″ (-0.2″ below average)
- Sanford: 0.64″ (-3.6″ below average) 3rd Driest Winter
As of today, we remain drought-free for the majority of Central Florida. The only exception is in Marion County, which is currently “abnormally dry”.
With about 40 days left till the meteorological start of Spring, we hope to get some wetter systems before our thunderstorm season kicks up.
For those who are relying on sprinklers to keep yards looking healthy, here are some tips to save you water and money this time of the year.
- Water at the right time of the day: Avoid watering your lawn between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the hottest and sunniest times of the day. Ideally, try to water in the morning when the temps are cooler. Watering at night is also OK, but it can cause mildew or fungus to grow.
- Water efficiently: Try to water your lawn twice a week, adding about half an inch each time. Experiment with your sprinkler to see how long it will take half an inch of water to be added to your lawn. Typically it can take about 15 to 30 minutes. If you are in a drought, check your local guidelines on watering.
- Check the forecast: Before watering your lawn, check the forecast to see if it’s expected to rain in the near future. Let Mother Nature water your lawn so you don’t have to.