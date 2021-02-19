Front brings rain, cooler weekend weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday is bringing a chance for showers and thundershowers through the afternoon.

Ahead of the front, expect high temperatures in the low and mid-70s. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

“Expect a high in the mid-60s on Saturday and a high around 70 on Sunday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect lots of sunshine throughout the weekend and a good bit of next week.”

Central Florida won’t see rain chances through most of next week and temperatures will be back in the mid-70s to near 80 through the middle and end of next week, according to Bridges.

On Thursday, Orlando saw a high temperature of 87 degrees, tying the record of 87 set in 1962. Orlando also saw a trace of rain, putting its deficit at 1.01 inches since Jan. 1, Bridges said.

The normal high for Orlando this time of year is 75 degrees. The record high for Friday’s date is 88 degrees, set in 1962.

